First Alert Weather: Latest on the smoke and air quality for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Heavy smoke is in the air on Wednesday, bringing unhealthy to very unhealthy levels of pollution to the region through the morning into the early afternoon hours.

Try and limit the amount of time outdoors and limit any strenuous activities. The smoke levels will begin to diminish on Wednesday afternoon towards evening and the air quality will improve some later in the day.

Smoke levels will then climb on Wednesday night into Thursday morning but should not be as thick as it is out there in the morning.

Besides the smoke, the weather itself is very quiet with light winds from the north and temperatures in the 60s. A few showers may develop overnight into tomorrow but rainfall amounts will be very light. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the smoke forecast throughout the day.

