First Alert Weather: Less wind and milder air to end the work week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you’re tired of the cold and windy weather we’ve had lately, you’ll like the little break we’re getting this weekend.

The wind will ease a bit overnight, but it’ll remain cold under a partly cloudy sky. That means we’ll start the day with some sunshine on Friday. The rest of the day will be fairly quiet with less chill to the air, and increasing clouds through the afternoon. This is ahead of a winter storm that will bring heavy snow, rain and ice to the deep south, but this storm will be too far south to bring any major impact to us locally.

That being said, we’ll see some light snow and snow showers by Friday night and into Saturday. Total accumulation will amount to a coating to an inch or two for everybody.

Sunday looks quiet with just a few lingering flurries, and more seasonable temperatures in the lower 30s. This is good news if you’re headed to Orchard Park for the Bills playoff game! Weather doesn’t look like it’ll be a factor in Sunday’s game. Still, it’ll be chilly game, with temperatures hovering near 30 degrees.

Monday will see a few more snow showers working back in ahead of our next plunge of Arctic air. Temperatures in the 30s on Monday will fall back through the 20s on Tuesday with a gusty wind, and some lake effect snow developing once again. This will lead to a few more days of colder than average temperatures, and off and on lake snow next week.