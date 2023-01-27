First Alert Weather: Light flakes will clear on Friday, mixed precipitation for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Friday started with a dusting of snow with a few slick spots. Clouds will try and clear for a little rare sunshine in the afternoon.

There will be quieter weather in the evening with a few snow showers after midnight. Saturday looks fair and seasonably cold.

A System will arrive on Sunday with a little light rain and snow. At this time not looking at much in the way of accumulations.

Overall, a colder weather pattern looks set up for next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the Sunday weather.

