First Alert Weather: Light snow for Thursday with a storm Friday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re tracking some light snow for Thursday with minor accumulations from a coating to an inch. Temperatures will remain in the 30s.

The next storm will arrive later Friday into Saturday, bring a variety of weather concerns to the region. Initially, we are looking at a little snow Friday evening with an inch or two possible. That snow will change to rain as gusty southeast winds bring in milder weather.

Strong cold front on Saturday will bring falling temperatures and increasing winds with local lake effect snows developing. Wind will be the primary concern on Saturday as gusts may top 50 miles per hour.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and the wind chill into the single digits. Local lake snows will bring a couple inches to the region with locally higher totals west and southwest of Rochester. Cold, wind, and local lake snows continue on Sunday and may impact the Bills game.

