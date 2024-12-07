First Alert Weather: Light snow on the way to Rochester, minor accumulation expected

After some brief and light snow showers, this morning left no new accumulation. More widespread snow is on its way to the Rochester region and should bring us at least minor snowfall. We’re on the south end of the system known as an Alberta Clipper that’s coming through, which means we won’t see any significant snowfall. Totals in Rochester will be around half an inch, with around an inch expected to fall near Albion and other parts of Orleans County, as well as in northeast Wayne County. The snow should start this afternoon and last into tonight.

Due to temperatures actually rising throughout the night instead of falling, there is no risk of ice on the roads for Sunday morning. Winds will be strong, with gusts up to 35 MPH, and mostly cloudy conditions will rule the day. It will be less cold with temperatures peaking in the low 40s.

For Monday and Tuesday, warmer air is expected to continue coming from the southwest, but alongside it comes rainy conditions. Monday’s high will be in the low 40s, but Tuesday could get up to near 50 degrees! The rain on Monday will be widespread and moderate to heavy at times, with Tuesday rain arriving later that day.