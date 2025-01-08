First Alert Weather: Local flakes and chilly wind Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y – Our harsh winter conditions continue, with more generally light lake effect snow, chilly air, and a gusty wind into Thursday. The lake effect snow may tend to pick up a little bit into early Thursday morning, especially east and north of Rochester, with a few inches of new accumulation in parts of Wayne County. The rest of the area will likely see an inch or less of new snow Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Thursday will be another windy and cold day with highs in the lower 20s, but a gusty wind once again making it feel more like the lower single digits. If you’ve been craving the sunshine, the good news is that we should see some brightening in the sky later Thursday, and a little sun to start Friday. That will be short-lived, with clouds returning Friday afternoon ahead of our next system.

The weekend will feature less chill, but a light area-wide snow on Saturday. Most areas will see a general 1-3″ accumulation. Just enough to freshen up the snow that we have on the ground. Temperatures will flirt with freezing at times both Saturday and Sunday.

That being said, we have another blast of Arctic air likely headed our way next week, with another round of local lake snows.