First Alert Weather: Local snow showers Wednesday morning, general light snow for all Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Snow showers off the lake will bring a coating of snow to the region Wednesday morning.

Roads are mainly wet but a few slick spots are possible with temps just below freezing. Snow showers will taper off midday into the afternoon with temps in the 30s. Keep an eye on Thursday morning as a general light snow develops during the morning and linger through the commute as a warm front crosses the region.

We may see a slushy inch or so of wet snow to start Thursday with slippery travel. Snow will rapidly clear mid to late morning Thursday with temps soaring to near 50 on Friday. Also keep an eye on the Sunday and Monday forecast as we see a big temp drop and some rain to snow with wind and local lake snows later Sunday into early next week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for updates on the light snow Wednesday and Thursday morning.