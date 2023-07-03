First Alert Weather: Locally heavy rain ends tonight

Another round of flash flooding occurred on Monday afternoon, this time in southern Livingston and Wyoming counties. Locally, heavy rain will finally be moving out of the area tonight as our wave of low pressure moves away. While a few lingering showers are still possible tonight, we’ll see some clearing, which will lead to some areas of fog.

The holiday weekend didn’t cooperate when it came to keeping the weather dry, but Independence Day itself will be much drier and much warmer with a fair amount of sun. A stray shower or thundery downpour is possible, especially in the Finger Lakes, but most of the day should be great for any activities.

Wednesday and Thursday turn hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and dew points in the upper 60s to near 70, making it feel sultry. Rain and storm chances will begin to go up once again later in the day on Thursday, but at this point, most of Thursday should be dry. Friday turns unsettled again with rain and some thunder likely. We’re thinking this should clearing out to start the weekend.