First Alert Weather: Long-awaited rainfall to return

After three weeks mainly dry weather, Western New York will finally see some substantial rainfall.

A low-pressure system with an associated front will move across the area on Monday.

The probability of rain will increase later Sunday with a nearly 100 percent chance of rain to start the work week. Once the rain tapers to showers and comes to an end Monday evening, much of the area should measure between .75 to 1.25 inches of beneficial rain.

Sunday night, we may find a hit or miss shower for the evening, but the showers will be on the increase for later. The temperature will only fall into the lower 60s.

Monday will bring a steady moderate rainfall that will likely continue for the entire day. In addition, there is the chance the rain will be heavier east of the Genesee Valley with a passing thunderstorm and a few downpours possible. The rain should taper from west to east across Western New York by early Monday evening. Most of the day will be in the 60s with the high temperature near 70 by late afternoon. Any lingering showers will end Monday night with some clearing expected for the overnight. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will bring partial sunshine for the morning with the chance of another shower by late afternoon. The high temperature will be near 72 degrees.

