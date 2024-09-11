First Alert Weather: Long stretch of unseasonably warm weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A large sprawling area of high pressure continues to dominate the entire Great Lakes and northeast Wednesday with little to no movement expected. As the old saying goes, “What you see is what you get” for Western New York. It is likely that Rochester will find at least six to seven more days of sunny, dry, and warm weather and then only the chance of a spotty chance of rain by the middle of next week.

Wednesday night, look for mainly clear or fair skies. The low temperature will be in the middle 50s and the temperature may begin to rise later in the evening. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature more sunshine.

Temperature readings will be in the low to mid 80s, which is more typical for August. Little if any change is expected for next week, however, there could be a very small chance of a spotty shower by the middle of next week.

