First Alert Weather: Looking good later Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up on Sunday morning, we are once again stuck under overcast skies, but the sun will return later.

Before we get into the weather, make sure you have turned you clock back one hour as Daylight Saving Time ended Saturday night.

We will see overcast skies Sunday morning, but the sun will quickly return by the middle of the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies Sunday evening. Temperatures will make their way into the low 50s and make for quite a nice day.

For Monday, we will see showers return to the region. We will start off on Monday with some sunshine, but clouds increase during the afternoon hours and give way to showers during the evening and overnight period. Not much rain is expected, but scattered showers will be in our region Monday evening and Monday night. Temperatures Monday afternoon will be mild as they reach the upper 50s.

We will turn cooler on Tuesday thanks to a cold front passing by and dropping our temperatures from the 50s to the 40s by the afternoon. A few showers will also be possible, but most of Tuesday will be filled with a mixture of sun and clouds.