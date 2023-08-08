First Alert Weather: Looking unsettled for Tuesday into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to cloudy skies on Tuesday with showers expected to roll in during the morning.

Tuesday will feel like an early fall day with afternoon highs stuck in the upper 60s and lake effect rain showers pop up at times. Tuesday will not be a washout but scattered showers are likely this morning before isolated showers pop up in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will stick around into Tuesday afternoon before clearing late. We will also be breezy out of the northwest with gusts between 20mph and 30mph on Tuesday.

Skies will end up clearing Tuesday night and Wednesday will be a much warmer day. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will return to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

After a brief break from unsettled weather, showers and storms return to the forecast for Thursday. No severe weather is expected, but a few showers and storms will be possible in the morning and afternoon.

We will then return to dry conditions for Friday before showers and storms return to the forecast for Saturday. All day rain events are not expected, but we will be looking at a good amount for showers and storms through the early part of this upcoming weekend.