First Alert Weather: Losing the chill this weekend

Friday felt and even looked a little like winter with some lake effect snow, but that will end for the weekend. High pressure building in and a wind shift will push any lake effect back out over Lake Ontario. We’ll start with a chill in the mid 20s, but a light southerly wind will help to push us back into the upper 30s to near 40 on Saturday, and well into the 40s on Sunday. The majority of Sunday will be rain- and snow-free, so if you have travel plans, weather shouldn’t get in the way.

But, our next storm system is moving in, and will bring some rain showers by later in the evening and overnight. This may end as a rain/wet snow mix in the higher terrain on Monday, followed by chillier air moving in once again. This will also bring a renewed chance of some lake effect snow off of both Lake Erie and Lake Ontario later Monday, and possibly lasting through Thursday. Winds will be shifting around, so while we expect some accumulating snow across parts of western New York, at this point we do not expect major accumulations, and exact locations are still up in the air.

In addition to the lake effect snow next week, we’ll also get another push of chillier air with highs in the 30s Tuesday through Thursday, before some moderation late next week. So, we continue to see little bouts of winter in the forecast, but no area-wide accumulating snow or sustained cold is in the near future.