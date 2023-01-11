First Alert Weather: Lots of clouds on Wednesday and rain for Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be cloudy and cold with uneventful weather on Wednesday.

We’re tracking a storm for Thursday into Friday that will initially bring widespread rainfall to the region before ending as some snow.

The steadier rain will arrive Thursday in the afternoon hours and continue into the night. Rainfall totals will average half an inch to an inch with lesser amounts in the Finger Lakes.

Colder air will wrap around the system on Friday with precip changing to snow during the morning with some snow at times through the day.

Snow amounts will average around 1-3″ for the area with higher amounts near the lake and west of Rochester with lesser totals south and east. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the rain and snow amounts and a look ahead to the weekend weather.

______________

Download the WHEC First Alert Weather app to stay up to date while on the go.

Watch the latest full forecast online.