First Alert Weather: Lots of dry weather, along with a few showers this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We ended the work week on a cloudy note, with a few passing showers Friday night. But our cold front will clear the area, leaving us with fair weather and comfortable weather to start the weekend. Saturday will see the sky becoming mostly sunny. Sunday starts off with a good deal of sun, but clouds will tend to move back in by afternoon, with some showers arriving by evening. So, while we may not have a totally dry weekend (again), we’ll still see a good deal of nice weather. Temperatures will be seasonably mild in the mid 70s both days.

If you’re looking at getting out to Fairport Canal Days this weekend, both days look pretty good, but Saturday will likely be the winner, with dry weather all day long. Don’t forget the sunglasses and sunscreen! The sun is getting very strong this time of the year.

Our next system arrives on Monday with another round of showers and possibly rumbles of thunder as a cold front approaches. Ahead of it though, we’ll make our way into the mid 70s. Once the front passes through, we’ll feel a drop in humidity, and should see a nicely clearing sky through the day on Tuesday. Then we’re in for a nice stretch of weather through the end of next week, with mostly dry weather, a fair amount of sun and mild air.