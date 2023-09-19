First Alert Weather: Lots of sunshine and pleasant conditions through the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Plan on lots of sunshine in the forecast on Tuesday. There will be a few morning lake effect clouds and a possible sprinkle in Wayne County, then sunshine.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 60s with a bit of a breeze and some gusts around 20mph into the afternoon. It will be clear and chilly on Tuesday night with temperatures into the 40s.

It’s another winner on Wednesday with sunshine and temperatures around 70. We’re tracking a warming trend late week into the start of the weekend with fair weather into Saturday.

It will be cooler on Sunday as clouds arrive and some rain tries to move into the region to end the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the chilly mornings ahead and the timing of possible rain this weekend.