First Alert Weather: Lovely Labor Day weekend forecast

We welcomed in September with dry weather, comfortable air and lots of sunshine. We’ll keep the nice weather going into this long holiday weekend. Saturday starts off mostly sunny and comfortable with morning lows in the 50s. Some more clouds will build in during the afternoon with a weak disturbance passing overhead, but high pressure sliding to our east will help push us into the lower half of the 80s. Clouds clear by Sunday, and we’ll warm into the mid and upper 80s with a tad more humidity.

Then the heat is on! Our hottest stretch of summer will likely begin on Labor Day, with highs flirting with 90 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday and Wednesday will also push the lower 90s with increasing humidity by Wednesday. High pressure at the surface should keep us dry with a mostly sunny sky. Our pattern begins to break down by late next week with a cold front approaching Thursday or Friday. This will not only drop us back into the 80s and 70s, but also bring a return to some showers and thunder. In the meantime, enjoy the warm weekend!