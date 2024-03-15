First Alert Weather: Lucking out with fair weather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade, but not Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- If you’re planning on attending the St. Patrick’s Day parade, or any festivities on Saturday, you’ll like the forecast. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with temperatures in the mid 50s and dry weather. But if you’re planning on staying out later in the evening, you’ll want to bring a rain coat or umbrella. We’ll see rain showers moving in with a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning. Any cold front rain showers will be gone by Sunday morning, but as the air gets colder, we’ll see an unsettled day with a mix of rain and wet snow showers, and perhaps some graupel mixed in at times. The wind will be a little gusty, and temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Our last few days of winter will be chilly, with temperatures in the 30s along with snow showers on Monday and Tuesday. Spring officially arrives just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, but winter-like weather will continue into Wednesday, with more chilly air and occasional lake snow showers. Expect little daytime accumulation, other than a coating on grassy surfaces through Wednesday. We may see dusting on roadways overnight, as temperatures drop below freezing next week at night, and don’t have the sun to help melt that snow. Still, any accumulation will be very minor, and we don’t expect issues on roads.