First Alert Weather: March comes in like a lion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It feels more like mid-winter for Western New York as the temperature has fallen by almost 25 degrees since midnight on Saturday morning. This in combination with lake snow showers and winds gusting over 35 miles per hour, is making it seem more like the end of January. Just to make it interesting, the wind chill has been in the single digits.

The winds will slowly diminish later Saturday night, but the temperature will continue to fall overnight with the low temperature nearing 10 degrees. Expect more Lake Ontario flurries and snow showers, but any accumulation should be limited to two inches or less over the next 24 hours. The greatest chance of seeing any accumulation will be for communities near Lake Ontario. Sunday will not be as windy, but the temperature will struggle to reach the lower 20s.

However, the bitter cold will relent on Monday and Tuesday as the temperature will moderate into the low 30s on Monday and even reaching the upper 40s on Tuesday. This warming trend is likely to continue into Wednesday with temperature readings pushing well into the 50s for the middle of the week.

Stay tuned to News10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.