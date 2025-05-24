First Alert Weather: Memorial Day Weekend starts wet, ends sunny

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re on Day 4 of this cool, cloudy, rainy weather pattern, and it seems it will stick around for just a little longer. The weather will improve for later this holiday weekend however, and today should not be as rainy as yesterday either. We should get a midday break from the morning drizzles before showers return in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will get up to the mid/upper 50s… That means we will have gone through this entire week without ever reaching 60. Our normal temperature for this time of year is the low 70s.

Sunday is looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, then temperatures rise to the low 60s before a few showers develop later in the afternoon into the night. The nighttime showers may include a rumble of thunder, but nothing severe is expected.

Memorial Day will be the best day of the long weekend by far. It will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s; perfect for all things outdoors. The Memorial Day Parade starts at 10:30am, and the temperature should reach 60 by then.

Tuesday stays nice, then showers return late on Wednesday. Thursday could include some thunder, then afternoon showers are again possible Friday. Temperatures will (finally) stay at seasonably mild temperatures through all this.

