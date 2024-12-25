First Alert Weather: Merry Christmas! Watch for a little freezing drizzle this morning.

ROCHESTER, N.Y-Cloudy skies for Christmas Day with a little light freezing drizzle and a few flurries this morning. Amounts will be very light but just enough for a few slick spots to start the day. Watch your step outside. Driveways and sidewalks could be icy.

Plan on cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 30s this afternoon. Fair weather for Thursday and Friday with temps in the 30s. Looking ahead to the weekend a moderating trend is headed our way with reading into the 40s to perhaps 50 degrees on Sunday.

With that warmer weather will come the chance for some rain later Saturday into Sunday. Heading towards New Year’s Eve and Day it will be mild with some showers likely. After the new year it will turn colder with more wintry weather returning later next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on timing the rain for the weekend.