First Alert Weather: Mid-summer weather conditions will continue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It appears there will be lots of heat and humidity to start the week. In addition, News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists are forecasting a greater likelihood of passing showers and thunderstorms for Monday and Tuesday. The greatest probability will be during the afternoon hours when a few downpours will be possible. This tropical air will be in place through early Wednesday, but a cold front will move across the Rochester area by midweek. This will effectively “squeeze out” much of the heat and humidity from the atmosphere which will bring much more comfortable weather for later Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Sunday night, under partly cloudy skies there will be the chance of a thundershower. The temperature will only fall to near 70 degrees. Monday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few showers, or a thunderstorm is possible. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tuesday, along with a few breaks of sunshine, another shower or thunderstorm is possible. Again, with the high humidity a few downpours are possible. Then Wednesday any lingering showers will end for the morning with skies becoming partly sunny. It will turn much cooler and drier with the comfortable weather remaining through the end of the week.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.