First Alert Weather: Mild air and rounds of rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our winter wonderland and white on the ground will turn to a muddy mess this weekend, with warmer air and some rain on the way.

Saturday may start off wit a brief rain showers, most of the day will be mainly dry, mostly cloudy and mild, with temperatures climbing through the 40s, into the lower 50s. Another wave of even warmer air and periods of rain will move through on Sunday. This will push temperatures into the mid, maybe even upper 50s.

We’ll see a round of rain in the morning, then likely another round later in the afternoon/evening. The combination of mild air melting the snow, and periods of steady rain will lead to flooding in Buffalo, where they saw heavy snow from recent lake effect. That being said expect little in the way of issues from any flooding, but lawns will turn muddy.

It’ll turn a little cooler through the early to middle part of next week, with a mixture of some rain and wet snow. After that, there are growing signs that it’ll turn quite cold and wintry once again by the end of next week and into next weekend, with some lake effect making a return to western New York.

We’ll iron out the finer details as we get a little closer.