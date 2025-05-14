First Alert Weather: Mild air Thursday, with a storm threat returning Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Western New York remains in an unsettled and mild pattern, but we’ll see plenty of dry time through the end of the work week. We’ll see lots of clouds Wednesday night, with some limited breaks of sun on Thursday, but most of that time should be dry. Thursday will feature temperatures in the 70s with a few brief passing showers. So, if you have plans to go to the Lilac Festival on Thursday, grab the umbrella, but there’s a good chance you won’t need it.

A cluster of strong to severe storms in the Midwest on Thursday will be tracking in our direction, but all data points to that line of storms weakening by the time they make it into the Rochester region by early Friday morning. With that, we’re keeping the Threat Tracker Green, but we’ll also be monitoring our storm threat. So, Friday will likely start off with a few showers, downpours and storms, but quickly ending. Some sun should make a return, and Friday will be our warmest day in the foreseeable future. That is because a pretty big pattern change will take place by the second half of the weekend.

Temperatures on Sunday will drop back into the lower 60s, with upper 50s to kick off early next week. A closed low will once again meander over the Great Lakes and Northeast for much of next week, keeping us a little cool and unsettled, though we’ll see plenty of dry time through the week, as well.