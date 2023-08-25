First Alert Weather: Mild and mainly dry weekend

The heavy rain that accompanied the thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning dropped more than 2 inches of rain in some parts of Monroe County, with many locations recording 1-2 inches of rain across Monroe and Ontario counties. That rain is long gone, and we’re waiting on drier air to move in. This will happen to a certain extent overnight, but more so on Saturday with the passage of another cold front. This will bring a few showers to the area Saturday, but most of the day will be dry with clouds mixing with more sunshine. Sunday looks really nice, although a bit cool for late August. We may start Sunday off with some lake clouds, but sunshine will win out.

We’ll start next week with dry weather and milder air, but another cold front and pocket of cool air aloft will increase rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday, and drop our temperatures to near 70 on Wednesday. But that cooler air will be short-lived. High pressure and ridging quickly build in, leading to dry weather, sunshine and temperatures warming back through the 70s and into the 80s as we approach Labor Day weekend.