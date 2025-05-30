First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly dry today, then a cooler and wetter weekend once again

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: The weekend weather will be less than ideal. Although we are not expecting any storms or widespread rain, there will be wet times, cool temperatures, and decent breezes.

But before that, we’re in for a mostly great day! Temperatures will peak in the mid 70s, with increasing sunshine going into the afternoon as west winds dry us up. Clouds pick back up again this evening, then we are expecting rain to arrive tonight along with a possible rumble of thunder. Due to the timing, these potential storms will not have much strength, so we remain Green on the Threat Tracker for tonight.

Saturday starts rainy, and temperatures will only get up to the upper 50s. We’ll start to dry up around noon, then expect cloudy skies with gusts around 20-25 MPH. Sunday will be better with temperatures in the mid 60s and breaks of sun, but there are still chances for light spotty showers. The breeze will remain as well.

We enter a warmer, drier period the first half of next week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.