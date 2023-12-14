First Alert Weather: Mild and sunny to end the week before a cloudy weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up to a cold start on Thursday as temperatures are in the 20s. Although it’s a cold start, temperatures will turn milder than Wednesday with highs reaching the 40s Thursday afternoon.

We are also a little cloudy to Thursday morning but mostly sunny skies are expected through much of the day as high pressure controls our weather. Skies will remain clear through Thursday night which is great news for those trying to get a glimpse of the Geminid Meteor Shower.

Overall, clear skies are expected Thursday night and temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-30s which will make for great viewing conditions.

The clear and calm skies continue into Friday with more sunshine expected. Highs Friday afternoon will likely reach 50 degrees, and that comes with plenty of sun. It will be a bit gusty on Friday as winds gust between 25 and 35 mph out of the southwest.

After a great end to the work week, clouds will build this weekend. Highs remain on the milder side of things, but clouds build Saturday with overcast skies expected Sunday. There will also be a chance for showers to roll in late on Sunday, but most of the day should be dry.

This is ahead of our next weather maker that will bring us rain Monday and then possible some snow Tuesday.