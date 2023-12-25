First Alert Weather: Mild and wet on Christmas Day through Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. We are waking up to a cloudy and foggy start to Christmas morning but temperatures remain mild.

Cloudy conditions in the morning will continue through most of Monday but this afternoon is when we will see some sunshine break through the clouds.

Foggy conditions continue early in the morning but will lift by the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will also make their way into the mid and low 50s in the afternoon, especially if we get a little more sunshine.

Enjoy the weather this Christmas because changes are ahead Tuesday. A few showers will be possible through that day. Most of the showers move in during the afternoon, and we will remain mild with highs near 50, but this storm is what will bring us some changes towards the end of the week.

After showers on Tuesday, widespread rain rolls in for Wednesday. Most of that rain rolls in during the afternoon too, but it will be heavy at times. That rain continues before we turn cooler starting Thursday. After being near 50 on Wednesday as well, we will drop into the 30s by Friday.