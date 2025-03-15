First Alert Weather: Mild, breezy, and chance for showers for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a mild and breezy morning in Rochester, with temperatures in the mid 50s and winds gusting up to 30 MPH. We had plenty of sun earlier, but high clouds are starting to move in ahead of a cold front. That cold front won’t hit us today, however (more on that later), we will see wind gusts remain in the 30-35 MPH range, and there is a chance of showers during the parade. Most likely these would occur during the second half of the parade, and they will be light and quick. If the luck of the Irish be with us, those showers will dodge center city where the parade is to take place. My recommendation is to bring a rain jacket just to be safe, and not the umbrella considering those winds. Temperature wise, it will be very pleasant; areas near the lake shore could get into the low 70s!

Winds remain breezy tonight, then tomorrow we are tracking some morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Around noon time you will see a squall line coming in, which will cause a short but sweet torrential downpour. And although there will be intermittent lightning, this will still be a relatively weak storm, as far as thunderstorms go. The main concern is the wind — the lower elevations will have gusts similar to today, reaching up to 35 MPH, but in the hilltops/finger lakes region winds could gust up to 50 MPH. This could cause some downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. We are closely monitoring this storm, but for now we remain Green on the Threat Tracker as no major impacts are expected. It’s still a good idea to stay inside though.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates, and we hope to see you at the parade!