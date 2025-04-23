First Alert Weather: Mild day ahead, a bit cooler for the lakeshore

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After yesterday’s slight cooldown, we’re in for a milder day across WNY, with the exception of areas along the lakeshore. It won’t be freezing of course, but it will be a solid 10-15 degrees colder than the inland areas. Temperatures will range from the low 50s to the low 60s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate, which will warm up the land but allow lake breeze to cool the lakeshore.

Tomorrow will be even milder, with temperatures ranging from the upper 60s along the lakeshore to upper 70s inland. Rain showers return Friday afternoon with temperatures 5-10 degrees colder than the day before, and chances for showers continue into Saturday A.M. Wind will pick up a bit on Saturday as well, as the center of the rainy system passes to our north. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH out of the northwest. A drop in the air pressure may also cause aches and pains for some.

Sunday will be the much better day out of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies but temperatures just a smidge below normal in the upper 50s. Mild temperatures increase early next week.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.