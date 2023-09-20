First Alert Weather: Mild days and cool nights into the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lots of sunshine is on the way for Wednesday with a light breeze off the lake but it won’t be as gusty as Tuesday.

There will be clear skies and chilly weather again Wednesday night with temperatures dropping down well into the 40s. More sunshine and mild weather on Thursday with temperatures into the lower 70s.

More of the same on Friday with sunshine and fair weather. Looking ahead to the weekend the good weather will continue. We might see a few more clouds in the sky on Saturday but looks dry for outdoor plans.

Sunday may bring a shower threat but it is looking drier and nicer for Sunday as well. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the low temperature forecast next couple days and that shower threat to end the weekend.