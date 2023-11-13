First Alert Weather: Mild for Monday afternoon before cold returns on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A warm front is moving through the region on Monday morning. After a frosty cold start, a few clouds will move by the region and then clear up midday into the afternoon.

Breezy weather will arrive with temperatures jumping into the low 50s on Monday afternoon. A cold front moves through Monday night with some clouds and a quick shower.

Behind that front, colder weather arrives for Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s through the day. Milder weather will then return on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures well into the 50s and perhaps we get to 60 on Thursday. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on any showers on Monday night.