First Alert Weather: Mild Friday with possible shower, cooler on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sunny and mild weather is on the way on Friday before clouds win out later in the afternoon.

A weak cold front will cross the region in the evening with clouds and perhaps a light shower but most of the time will be dry. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s.

Cooler weather is in store for Saturday with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Clear skies on Saturday night may allow us to see the northern lights. Sunday will start chilly and dry with sunshine.

There will be increasing clouds and a breeze with temperatures back into the 70s on Sunday afternoon. Some showers and thunderstorms arrive late in the afternoon and at night with much cooler weather next week.

Stay tuned for updates on the northern lights forecast and also the timing of rain Sunday.