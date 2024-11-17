First Alert Weather: Mild November weather will last three more days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A weak cold front will pass over Western New York on Monday. In advance of the front, a few rain showers will likely develop during the wee hours of Monday morning before ending before daybreak. Otherwise, the front will have very little impact on the Rochester area.

Then a more significant, slow-moving low-pressure system will take hold for the second half of the week. This will usher in much colder temperatures starting Thursday with “mixed” precipitation expected to be off and on into the weekend. The Rochester area will see cold rain at times, but the higher elevations south of Routes 5 and 20 will have a much higher probability of wet snow and ice pellets. A small accumulation may be possible, especially during the overnight hours by the end of the week.

Sunday night, look for cloudy skies with rain showers developing around midnight. The temperature will fall into the middle 40s and then the temperature will begin to rise later Sunday night. Monday should be dry with skies becoming partly sunny. The high temperature will be in the mid-50s. Tuesday looks to be mostly cloudy with the temperature in the lower 50s. Wednesday features a few afternoon showers and a temperature near 60 degrees.

It will then turn sharply colder with occasional rain and wet snow showers from Wednesday through Saturday.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.