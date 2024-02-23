First Alert Weather: Mild on Friday before a temperatures drop for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect some sun and some clouds on Friday with temperatures well into the 40s and a few low 50s in the afternoon.

Enjoy it because a cold front will arrive later in the afternoon and early part of the evening, with a north wind developing. There will be a few snow showers and light lake flakes into Saturday morning with minor accumulations possible.

Temperatures will dive into the teens overnight and stay in the 20s on Saturday. Morning lake clouds and flurries will give way to some sun on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, we start frosty and clear with temperatures bouncing back into the 40s during the afternoon. A cold front will arrive towards evening with some mixed showers and a gusty wind.

Temperatures are still on track to make a run towards 60 for a day or two next week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the temp drop and snow showers Friday night into Saturday.