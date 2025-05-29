First Alert Weather: Mild on Friday, but tracking a cold front to start the weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re one of those people who are wondering where the warmer and drier weather has been so far this spring, you’re not alone! The good news is we’ll see a nice pattern change ahead. The bad news is it won’t arrive before the weekend. The details: We will have seasonably mild temperatures on Friday in the 70s, with dry weather for much of the day. But, shower chances will increase late Friday evening and especially Friday night as a cold front approaches.

Some rain will linger into very early Saturday morning, but the majority of the wet weather looks like it should clear early. It’ll be much cooler following the cold front, with highs in the lower to mid 50s on Saturday. Sunday should see a little more sunshine and temperatures a little milder, back into the 60s.

Then the heat is on! A nice pattern change will push temperatures next week into the 70s and 80s, as we switch back to warmer than average readings and temperatures feeling more like summer.