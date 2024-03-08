First Alert Weather: Mild on Friday with rain and wind for Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect sun to some clouds on Friday and with mild temperatures into the 50s to near 60 degrees. There will also be nice weather for Friday night.

Enjoy it, as rain will arrive on Friday with a gusty wind to 40 mph. Rain will be steadier in the afternoon and at night with a soaking half an inch to an inch likely for much of the region.

Colder air will sweep into the region on Sunday as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s. Snow showers will develop during the day and increase into Sunday night. Some accumulations are likely so it’s back to winter for a couple days as lake flakes continue on Monday.

Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest updates on the rain tomorrow and also the snow forecast for Sunday night.