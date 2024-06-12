First Alert Weather: Mild on Wednesday and tracking rain for Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Expect fair skies on Wednesday with milder and drier weather ahead into the 70s. It will be warmer on Thursday into the 80s with sun and clouds and a small shower threat.

We’re keeping an eye on Friday morning for a period of rain with a local downpour possible. There will be a clearing in the afternoon and it will be briefly cooler again later Friday into Saturday.

Expect great weather for the weekend with sunshine and 80 degrees on Sunday for Father’s Day. We’re tracking summer heat next week with temps near 90. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and impacts of the rain for Friday.