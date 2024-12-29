First Alert Weather: Mild start to Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a mild start to our Sunday with temperatures around 40 degrees. A few rain showers are moving across the region due to an area of low pressure lifting through the Ohio Valley. We do not anticipate much rain as it will be scattered throughout the day, but the bulk of the rain will occur through the morning. Temperatures will remain mild again today with afternoon highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s. As low pressure passes to our west winds will increase this evening into the overnight and Monday. The National Weather Service has issued High wind warnings for Orleans and Genesee counties Sunday through Monday afternoon, a wind advisory is an effect for Wyoming County this evening through Monday afternoon, and a wind advisory is an effect for Monroe County during the day Monday. Wind gusts in the advisory counties may gust over 40 and 45 mph. Wind gusts in the warned areas may exceed 50 mph. There could be some minor damage to trees and sporadic power outages from the winds.

It will be a very active weather pattern as we close out 2024 and ring in 2025. Monday and Tuesday will remain mild with some more rain showers. It will turn colder on New Year’s Day with rain mixing and changes going to snow as temperatures fall. The end of the week into the weekend will feature below-normal temperatures with areas of Lake Effect Snow, back to reality. Stay tuned to News 10 NBC for updates.