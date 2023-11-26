First Alert Weather: Mild Sunday before a cold, windy, and snowy start to the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Waking up Sunday morning to a cold start again as temperatures are starting off around 30 degrees.

Unlike Saturday where we didn’t warm up much, we are expecting temperatures to make their way into the mid and low 40s Sunday afternoon. Most of Sunday will be dry as well. Some sun Sunday morning will give way to overcast skies by the afternoon. Even with the cloud cover, we will remain dry until the evening hours when rain showers roll in. Light rain and scattered showers continue through early Sunday night before isolated showers pop up after midnight. Also, after midnight we will see a cold front swing through. This cold front will bring us colder, windier, and snowier weather through the middle of this week.

We will see rain showers transition over to snow showers, and gusts will begin to gust near 30 mph by daybreak Monday. The bigger story for us locally will be the windier weather as it will make it feel much colder. As for the snow chances, snow showers will be in the forecast through Wednesday but most of the activity will be out of our viewing area. Even with that said there is a Lake Effect Snow Warning that will go into effect for Wyoming County, and this will go into effect Monday morning and last into early Wednesday. Folks out there could see 1”-4” of snow with locally more in the southwestern portion of the county. Other than that, the rest of us will only see upwards to an inch with a chance to see a little more Sodus eastward.

The wind chill will be a bigger factor for our viewing area as gusts will gust upwards of 35mph from Monday morning to Wednesday morning. Air temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s through much of the early part of this week, and with the winds gusting it will feel like the low 20s and teens throughout much of it.

With all this said, make sure the snow brush is ready to go for a little accumulation possible, but just make sure you have the hat glove, scarf, and winter coat ready to roll out with the cold ahead.