First Alert Weather: Mild Sunday with temperatures in the 40s, breezy conditions across Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mild start to our Sunday with temperatures already in the 40s across much of the area. Much of the day will remain in the 40s across the region. The clouds will win out Sunday overall and it will be rather breezy, especially this Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Wind gusts initially between 30 and 35mph will subside in the evening.

Monday we will see periods of rain that could be steady at times through the morning before tapering into the afternoon. Rainfall amounts are expected to be in the range of around a half inch. No flood concerns are expected at this time with area creeks and streams running low, but they are expected to rise some. Temperatures once again will be in the 40s for Monday. Tuesday temperatures are expected to be around 50, maybe even some lower 50s. Much of Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with rain chances increasing again into the evening.

Wednesday will be a transition day, with rain mixing and changing to snow as colder air filters back across the region. Temperatures will fall through the 30s into the 20s late evening and overnight. We will have to watch for a possible flash freeze if roads are untreated on Wednesday evening. Then Thursday and Friday look to feature snow showers and flurries with highs in the upper 20s.

It appears milder weather will return by the end of next weekend. Keep it tuned to News10NBC for the latest.