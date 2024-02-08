First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures into Saturday before the cold returns next week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday morning’s sunshine will fade behind some clouds in the afternoon but the big story will be the temperatures.

Highs will be in the 50s on Thursday and Friday, with some areas near 60 with close to record setting warmth the next few days. It will be mostly cloudy on Friday with perhaps a quick shower but most of the day should be dry.

Saturday will start mild and dry with temperatures into the 50s once again before some rain arrives on Saturday afternoon. That is part of a cold front that will pass by on Saturday night.

Temperatures will drop to near 40 on Sunday with fair weather for and Super Bowl plans. It will be colder next week with perhaps a little snow Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will settle into the 20s by the middle of the week. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the short term warmth and any possible snow next week.