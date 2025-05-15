First Alert Weather: Mild Thursday with chances for showers, and watching possible Friday morning storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Once again WNY is experiencing a very mild morning with temperatures in the 60s, and this time with no wind. We’ll see the mercury climb to the mid 70s today, with a shower threat in the afternoon. Some of these showers could include a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

Tonight we are tracking a line of thunderstorms that will be blasting through Michigan and arriving to WNY tomorrow morning. All signs point to this storm weakening by the time it reaches us, but we may still see brief heavy downpours, rumbles of thunder, and gusty winds. We are tracking this very closely, but it is likely this storm will weaken enough to keep the Threat Tracker Green.

Saturday morning could feature more showers, and then there is another thunderstorm threat in the afternoon. This is something else we are tracking closely and though right now we do not expect any severe weather, this may change and if it does, we will be the first to let you know.

Expect a cooler, drier period after this wet weather, then another closed low will take over our weather pattern next week, brining more showers.

Stay tuned to News10 NBC for all your First Alert Weather updates.