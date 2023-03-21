First Alert Weather: Mild weather ahead with rain likely on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fair weather is expected on Tuesday on our first full day of spring. Plan on some passing clouds and sunny breaks with temperatures around 50 and less wind to deal with in the afternoon.

A few more clouds are on the way on Wednesday with a slight shower threat late in the day but most of Wednesday will be dry. Temperatures will be well into the 50s on Wednesday.

Our next storm system will arrive on Thursday with some rain likely. Much of the region will pick up around half an inch of rain during the day.

Cooler and drier weather returns on Friday with another system arriving Saturday with mainly rain to start the weekend with a few wet snowflakes mixed in at times. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the timing and amounts of rain in the forecast.



