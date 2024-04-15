First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures on Monday with high pollen levels

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We’re waking up on Monday morning to a dry and clear start. Temperatures are on the cooler side as they are starting off near 40 degrees, but overall it is a pleasant start to the day.

The nice start to our Monday will persist into the afternoon, as partly cloudy skies are expected with afternoon temperatures reaching near 60 degrees. With all the wet weather we have seen recently, pollen levels are beginning to increase across our region. With that said, those who suffer allergies from tree pollen should be prepared for high levels.

The nice weather will continue into Tuesday as well. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs around 60 once again. Enjoy the two nice days to start off the work week because rain returns to the forecast on Wednesday.

A rain out is not expected on Wednesday but clouds will increase through the day and eventually bring showers by the middle of the afternoon and into the night.