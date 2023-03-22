First Alert Weather: Mild weather on Wednesday with rain on the way on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some breaks of sunshine are in store for Wednesday morning, then mostly cloudy and mild conditions in the afternoon with temperatures well into the 50s.

Most of Wednesday will be dry with just a slight shower threat in the afternoon. We’re tracking some rain for Thursday with showers arriving after midnight and areas of rain into the early afternoon hours.

There won’t be heavy rain but a quarter to half an inch of rain is likely. Cooler and drier weather returns on Friday with temperatures in the low 40s.

Rain and wind return to the region over the weekend. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the weekend storm and some cold weather next week.

