First Alert Weather: Mild weather today, Yellow Alert Wednesday night into Thursday for potential ice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lots of clouds into the afternoon with perhaps some sunny breaks late in the day with a mild breeze and temps into the low 50s.

Bit colder tomorrow and Tuesday with a few showers of rain and wet snow. Windy weather on Tuesday. Yellow Alert shows up in our Threat Tracker for Thursday. This storm needs to be watched very closely as it shows classic signs for freezing rain.

We have time to watch so nothing is set in stone at this time, but the potential is there for some ice build-up Wednesday night into the day on Thursday. Any shift to the north or south will impact the amount of ice that we end up getting. Stay tuned to News10NBC for the latest on the track of that storm.