First Alert Weather: Mild with showers and possible thunder this afternoon and evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re sticking with the wet weather today, with the main timeframe for precipitation being this afternoon and evening into the night. Thunderstorms are possible, but they are not expected to be severe. There is a greater risk for severe storms south of Buffalo where conditions are more favorable. Still, don’t be surprised if we have brief but heavy downpours with a gusty breeze and flashes of lightning in the P.M. hours. A quarter to a third of an inch of rain is expected, but areas to the southwest where storms will be more likely could get up to or above an inch. We’ll be much more mild in our temperatures today, ranging from the upper 50s along the lakeshore to upper 60s and even low 70s inland.

Tomorrow will be much of the same: Milder, with P.M. showers and thunder but no severe storms expected. Wednesday the low pressure system that’s been causing all this rain will center over us, producing more showers but no thunder. Thursday a cold front pushes the low out, which will dry us up and cool us down. Skies stay mostly sunny and temperatures rise into the 60s this weekend and up into the 70s next week.

