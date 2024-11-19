First Alert Weather: Mild with some showers before wet snow for parts of our area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Any warm front showers Tuesday night will end, leaving us with a mostly cloudy, but mostly dry and milder day on Wednesday. Temperatures will likely climb into the upper 50s, but don’t get used to it! A big storm system moving through the Great Lakes will bring rain by late Wednesday evening (after sunset), and transition to some wet snow for parts of the area by Thursday morning. The snow will mainly be confined to the higher elevations of the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Meanwhile, most of the rest of our area, including Rochester, will primarily see just a colder rain. Rochester may see our first snowflakes mixing in with that rain early Thursday or more likely Friday, but this event is not expected to be a snow event for Rochester. If you want to see some accumulating snow, you’ll likely have to go up in elevation to the higher terrain of the Finger Lakes. The wind will pick up on Friday as the colder air blows in.

We’ll remain unsettled into at least the first part of the weekend, with lake-enhanced rain showers on Saturday (and some elevation flakes), with those showers tapering on Sunday. We’ll start Thanksgiving week fairly quiet with just a few rain showers on Monday or Tuesday, but we’re watching the potential for a larger system to possibly bring us some rain for Thanksgiving, followed by a punch of colder air and possibly some lake flakes for Black Friday shoppers. This is still more than a week away, so at this point, it is just something we’ll keep our eyes on.