First Alert Weather: Milder air and rain to end the week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The powerful Nor’easter dumped as much as three-and-a-half feet of snow across parts of interior New England!

Closer to home, we saw anywhere from an inch or two, up to nine or 10 inches of snow. The heaviest snow falling in Wayne County. Quiet weather will rule tonight and Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sun, and milder air as temperatures climb back into the upper 40s to near 50.

We’ll keep temperatures up there on Friday, but it’ll come with rain and a little wind. A cold front sweeping through will wash away most of the precipitation by the weekend, but it’ll turn cool enough for some lake enhanced snow showers passing by. No accumulation is expected, and temperatures fall back into the 30s.

We welcome in Spring on Monday next week with more sun and seasonable temperatures in the 40s. In fact, most of next week is shaping up to be uneventful with seasonable temperatures.